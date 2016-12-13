Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 13 Mastek Ltd :
* Says board approved acquiring 100% of the equity shares of Trans American Information Systems Private Limited
* Says board approved for giving corporate guarantee and mortgage to secure term loan facility of $10 million to be availed by Digility Inc Source text: bit.ly/2hmY4m3 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)