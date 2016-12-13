UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Aryzta AG :
* Has successfully issued, via its subsidiary ARYZTA Euro Finance DAC, a number of Schuldschein tranches with maturities between three and seven years, denominated in EUR and USD
* A total of 386 million euros ($410.43 million) (fixed and floating rate) tranches were issued: the offer was significantly oversubscribed and upsized to meet investor demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources