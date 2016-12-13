Dec 13 Aryzta AG :

* Has successfully issued, via its subsidiary ARYZTA Euro Finance DAC, a number of Schuldschein tranches with maturities between three and seven years, denominated in EUR and USD

* A total of 386 million euros ($410.43 million) (fixed and floating rate) tranches were issued: the offer was significantly oversubscribed and upsized to meet investor demand ($1 = 0.9405 euros)