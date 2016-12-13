Dec 13 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Is expanding its real estate portfolio by acquiring two properties in Altstätten (SG) and Grellingen (BL)

Investment for the purchase of the property amounts to 29.1 million Swiss francs ($28.72 million)