Dec 13 Yes Bank Ltd

* Grofers customers to be able to get currency notes delivered along with their grocery order for up to INR 2000 via Yes Bank PoS machines

* Says Grofers cutomers in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru will have option to get home delivery of cash along with their grocery order

* Says Grofers partners with Yes Bank to deliver cash at customers' homes Source text: bit.ly/2hnuhJR Further company coverage: