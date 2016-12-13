Dec 13 BGEO Group Plc

* JSC Bank Of Georgia purchases a micro and small business loan portfolio from JSC ProCredit Bank

* Transaction will add c.2,400 micro and small business clients and a net value of c.GEL 120 million loans to BOG's retail banking loan portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)