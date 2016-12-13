BRIEF-HBM Healthcare: Two IPOs from HBM portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share
* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
Dec 13 BGEO Group Plc
* JSC Bank Of Georgia purchases a micro and small business loan portfolio from JSC ProCredit Bank
* Transaction will add c.2,400 micro and small business clients and a net value of c.GEL 120 million loans to BOG's retail banking loan portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
* Appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company in a non-executive capacity with immediate effect. Source text: http://bit.ly/2jaypOU Further company coverage:
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer