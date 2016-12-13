Dec 13 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Initiates Phase IIa clinical trial with dasiglucagon in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system from Beta Bionics

* In December, Zealand initiated two Phase IIa trials, to test dasiglucagon's potential in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system

* Results from both trials are expected in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)