Dec 13 Banco de Sabadell SA :

* Sells 4.08 percent stake in Banco Comercial Portugues SA (BCP) for 1.15 euros ($1.22) per share, 44.4 million euros in total, via accelerated bookbuild offering

* The sale has no relevant impact on Sabadell's income statement and balance sheet (loss of about 8.3 million euros gross) Source text for Eikon:

