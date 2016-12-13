BRIEF-MK Land Holdings upadates on change of group CEO
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
Dec 13 Axactor AB (publ) :
* Preliminary results of subsequent offering
* Preliminary results indicate that total of 125.8 million shares were subscribed for and subsequent offering was consequently oversubscribed
* Preliminary result indicates that 421.1 million subscription rights were utilized
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1