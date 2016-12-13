UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd :
* November log production 44,207 CM; November fresh fruit bunches production 70,149 MT
* November crude palm oil production 8,745 MT; November palm kernel production 1,436 MT Source text for [ID:bit.ly/2hysySG] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources