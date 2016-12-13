Dec 13 NCC Group Plc :

* H1 group adjusted EBITDA increased by 15 pct to 21.3 mln stg (November 2015: 18.5 mln stg)

* Group revenues increased by 35 pct (November 2015: 50 pct) to 125.8 mln stg (November 2015: 93.5 mln stg). Organic growth of 18 pct (November 2015: 17 pct)

* Adjusted EBITDA for full year to May.31 2017 is expected to be in range of 45.5 mln stg to 47.5 mln stg

* Overall group's forward order books and renewals have increased to 112.8 mln stg from 108.8 mln stg level published on Oct.20 2016

* Although disappointing, contract cancellations do not reflect any structural change in our assurance business