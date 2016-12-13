Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Dec 13 UBM
* Has agreed to acquire Allworld Exhibitions for a cash consideration which values business at $485 million on a debt and cash free basis
* Allworld is a privately-owned Asian exhibitions business operating 51 tradeshows in 11 countries and across nine industry sectors
* Allworld generated revenues of $97.2 million and EBITDA of $37.6 million (38.7% margin) during the twelve months ended 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.