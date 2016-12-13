Dec 13 UBM

* Has agreed to acquire Allworld Exhibitions for a cash consideration which values business at $485 million on a debt and cash free basis

* Allworld is a privately-owned Asian exhibitions business operating 51 tradeshows in 11 countries and across nine industry sectors

* Allworld generated revenues of $97.2 million and EBITDA of $37.6 million (38.7% margin) during the twelve months ended 30 June 2016