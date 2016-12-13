UPDATE 2-Sky plans loyalty scheme to tackle customer retention as soccer costs hit profit
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
Dec 13 Carpetright Plc
* H1 revenue decreased 3.8% to £222.3m (H1 FY16: £231.2m)
* UK like-for-like sales declined by 2.9% (H1 FY16: +3.7%)
* Rest of Europe like-for-like sales decline of 1.5% in local currency (H1 FY16: +5.5%)
* Underlying profit before tax of £5.0m (H1 FY16: £9.0m)
* Comfortable with range of market expectations for group's full year profit
* Promising start to second half, with like-for-like sales in UK up 2.6% in six weeks to 10 Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday:
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)