Dec 13 Lenzing AG :

* State-of-art 90,000 tons Tencel fiber plant to be built in Mobile, Alabama

* Investment volume will total USD 293 mn (eur 275 mn)

* Investment of eur 275 mn - operations to start in Q1 of 2019

* Aims to increase share of specialty fibers as a percentage of revenue to 50 percent by 2020

* Supervisory board of company appointed today Heiko Arnold as new chief technology officer