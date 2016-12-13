BRIEF-MK Land Holdings upadates on change of group CEO
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
Dec 13 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
* Shanghai Zhongjun agreed to subscribe for wealth management product issued by agricultural bank of china
* Shanghai Zhongjun, and Agricultural Bank Of China entered into wealth management product agreement
* Deal for principal amount of rmb1.3 billion
* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1