Dec 13 Reven Housing Reit Inc -

* Deal for purchase of portfolio of 72 single-family homes located in birmingham, alabama from easy rentals

* Agreement provides for a deposit of $55,000 within 5 business days of execution of agreement

* Reven housing reit - on dec 9, co entered into a single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with easy rentals, llc - sec filing

* Total contract purchase price for the 72 properties is $5.55 million