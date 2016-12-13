BRIEF-Alignvest Acquisition obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
Dec 13 Reven Housing Reit Inc -
* Deal for purchase of portfolio of 72 single-family homes located in birmingham, alabama from easy rentals
* Agreement provides for a deposit of $55,000 within 5 business days of execution of agreement
* Reven housing reit - on dec 9, co entered into a single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with easy rentals, llc - sec filing
* Total contract purchase price for the 72 properties is $5.55 million Source text: [bit.ly/2hpSmNj] Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.