Dec 13 Fitch:

* Fitch says asset quality drives positive Spanish bank rating outlook

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector says expect non-performing loan volumes to decline further in 2017

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector says expect positive trend in residential housing market to continue in 2017

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector- clean-up of problem exposures from real-estate crisis not complete, banks still have sizeable problem assets

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector - formation of new government in Oct has reduced political uncertainty, providing more conducive environment for asset disposals