Hong Kong Dec home prices extend record run
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
Dec 13 Fitch:
* Fitch says asset quality drives positive Spanish bank rating outlook
* Fitch on Spanish bank sector says expect non-performing loan volumes to decline further in 2017
* Fitch on Spanish bank sector says expect positive trend in residential housing market to continue in 2017
* Fitch on Spanish bank sector- clean-up of problem exposures from real-estate crisis not complete, banks still have sizeable problem assets
* Fitch on Spanish bank sector - formation of new government in Oct has reduced political uncertainty, providing more conducive environment for asset disposals Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016