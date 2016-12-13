Dec 13 Fullshare Holdings Ltd

* Placing agent agreed to place 40 million new c&d shares to subscriber at hk$3.97 per c&d share for hk$158.8 million under c&d placing

* Unit Viewforth Ltd, Unit Baoqiao Partners Capital and placing agent of C&D international investment group agreed to place C&D shares to subscriber

* Viewforth , Baoqiao Partners Capital as placing agent of C&D Interest'l Investment to place C&D shares to Viewforth (clarifies name of subscriber)