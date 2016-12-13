BRIEF-Varitronix International issues profit warning
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit for year ended 31 december 2016 by approximately 80%
Dec 13 Creative China Holdings Ltd
* Co entered into placing agreement with placing agent, cni securities group ltd in relation to placing of placing shares
* Under placing agreement, net proceeds will be approximately hk$50.7mln
* Net proceeds of the placing will be approximately hk$50.7 million
* Agreed to place 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.265 per placing share
* Yang Huiwen, current regional director of Netccentric Limited will act as interim CEO
* Confirms that it continues to progress new zealand commerce commission process regarding proposed merger with Fairfax New Zealand