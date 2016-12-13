Dec 13 Creative China Holdings Ltd

* Co entered into placing agreement with placing agent, cni securities group ltd in relation to placing of placing shares

* Under placing agreement, net proceeds will be approximately hk$50.7mln

* Agreed to place 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.265 per placing share