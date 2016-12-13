Dec 13 Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd

* Scanpoint Geomatics -got project for establishment of ground control network, conducting survey/resurvey and updation of survey & settlement operations by Rajasthan government

* Scanpoint geomatics - aggregate value of the orders received by co is INR 954.7 million; execution period of the project shall be 5 years