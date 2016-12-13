Dec 13 Kremlin AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* To increase capital against cash contribution by up to 400,000.00 euros ($424,200.00) to up to 800,000.00 euros by issuing up to 400,000 bearer shares

* In accordance with the subscription ratio of 1:1, a new share with voting rights at a price of 1.00 euro per share can be purchased for an old share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)