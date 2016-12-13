BRIEF-Alignvest Acquisition obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
Dec 13 Pace Holdings Corp
* Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. - consideration payable to Playa shareholders will consist of co common shares and warrants to purchase co common shares
* Playa Hotels & Resorts - Playa's management team, led by chairman and CEO Bruce Wardinski, will continue to run company post-transaction
* Playa Hotels & Resorts - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Pace Holdings and Playa Hotels And Resorts
* Playa Hotels & Resorts and Pace Holdings Corp announce business combination
* Playa Hotels & Resorts - combined co will retain Playa name and will be a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of about $1.75 billion
* Playa Hotels & Resorts-in order to facilitate transaction, Pace's sponsor has agreed to cancellation of 3.75 million founder shares and 7.33 million founder warrants
* Playa Hotels & Resorts-Playa shareholders,Pace's sponsor be issued earnout warrants that will be exercisable for co shares upon achievement of certain stock price thresholds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.