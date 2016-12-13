BRIEF-Nzme Ltd updates on Fairfax NZ merger process
* Confirms that it continues to progress new zealand commerce commission process regarding proposed merger with Fairfax New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 13 Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Net proceeds receivable by company under placing are estimated to be approximately hk$38.2 million
* Winto group (holdings) ltd- placing agent is vc brokerage limited
* Winto group (holdings)-placing agent agreed to place, placing shares comprising up to 1.44 billion new shares at placing price of hk$0.028 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Confirms that it continues to progress new zealand commerce commission process regarding proposed merger with Fairfax New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposed Disposal Of Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte. Ltd. - Further Update
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would sell a plug-in device to enable features like remote start, security alerts, a Wifi hotspot and vehicle location assistance on 2010-2016 model year Ford and Lincoln cars.