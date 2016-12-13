Dec 13 Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Net proceeds receivable by company under placing are estimated to be approximately hk$38.2 million

* Winto group (holdings) ltd- placing agent is vc brokerage limited

* Winto group (holdings)-placing agent agreed to place, placing shares comprising up to 1.44 billion new shares at placing price of hk$0.028 per placing share