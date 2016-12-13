Dec 13 Nrg Energy Inc

* Announced that has been, continues to be, engaged in discussions regarding a potential restructuring of Genon energy -SEC filing

* NRG denies allegations in trustees, noteholders' complaint

* Discussions with advisors to ad hoc group of holders of genon energy 7.875 pct senior notes due 2017, 9.500 pct notes due 2018, 9.875 pct notes due 2020

* Discussions with advisors to ad hoc group of holders of genon americas generation 8.50 pct senior notes due 2021, 9.125 pct senior notes due 2031

* Certain indenture trustees, noteholders for genon notes filed complaint in superior court of state of Delaware against NRG, Genon

* Trustees, noteholders' complaint is alleging certain claims related to a services agreement between NRG and Genon dated Dec 20, 2012