Dec 13 Napec Inc

* Napec inc. Announces new contracts with a total value of more than $185.0 million

* Napec inc -contract is 5-year extension to existing agreement to provide construction, maintenance services for gas, electricity distribution networks

* Napec inc - extension period begins in january 2017 and ends in december 2021 for contract

* Napec inc - contract is expected to be completed in september 2017