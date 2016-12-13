BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Napec Inc
* Napec inc. Announces new contracts with a total value of more than $185.0 million
* Napec inc -contract is 5-year extension to existing agreement to provide construction, maintenance services for gas, electricity distribution networks
* Napec inc - extension period begins in january 2017 and ends in december 2021 for contract
* Napec inc - contract is expected to be completed in september 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.