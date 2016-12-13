Dec 13 Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water Corp says on December 12, 2016, ,certain of its domestic subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Primo Water Corp says credit agreement provides for a five-year $186 million term loan facility,proceeds of which used to finance merger

* Primo Water Corp says credit agreement also provides for a five-year $10 million revolving loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: