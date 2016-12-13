BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 FirstEnergy Corp
* FirstEnergy Corp says on dec 13, co contributed 16.1 million shares of common stock, $0.10 par value to FirstEnergy System Master Retirement Trust
* FirstEnergy Corp says in connection with contribution agreement, co entered into registration rights agreement, dated Dec 13, 2016 with state street Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.