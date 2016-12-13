BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Wynn Resorts Ltd
* Wynn Resorts partners with Crown Acquisitions to develop and operate retail offerings at Wynn Las Vegas
* Crown will pay $472 million in gross proceeds in two installments
* Wynn will receive second fixed payment of $180 million following completion of Wynn Plaza in 2017
* Signed an agreement to form a joint venture to own and operate premier luxury retail space at Wynn Las Vegas
* Crown will pay Wynn first payment of $292 million at closing, which is expected to be in 2016 or early 2017
* The joint venture will own approximately 88,233 square feet of existing retail space at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas
* The joint venture will own the 72,851 square foot Wynn Plaza currently under construction at Wynn Las Vegas
* Wynn Resorts will act as managing member and maintain 50.1% ownership of newly formed retail joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
