UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :
* Signs contract worth over 1.0 million euros ($1.06 million) with German company BMW for production of equipment for the fusion of two types of engine crankcase
* Delivery is scheduled from April 2017 until January 2018 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources