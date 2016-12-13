Dec 13 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :

* Signs contract worth over 1.0 million euros ($1.06 million) with German company BMW for production of equipment for the fusion of two types of engine crankcase

* Delivery is scheduled from April 2017 until January 2018 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)