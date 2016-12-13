BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 United States Steel Corp:
* United states steel adjusts hot strip mill operating configuration to support asset revitalization process
* United states steel - company will begin processing slabs on currently idled hot strip mill at granite city works in Granite City, Ill., in mid-February 2017
* Pickle line, cold mill and finishing lines at granite city works will continue to operate
* u. s. Steel intends to source slabs from its own domestic facilities
* Blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities will remain idled
* United states steel - plans to take periodic outages at Gary works , great lakes works, Mon valley works to improve capabilities and reliability of hot strip mills
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.