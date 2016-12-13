Dec 13 Timeless Software Ltd

* placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate

* company entered into placing agreement with placing agents

* intendes to use the proceeds for repayment of promissory note held by starmax and accrued interest of approximately hk$10.9 million

* Net proceeds from placing are estimated to be hk$39.5 million

* placing agents to place, up to 425 million new placing shares to not less than six placees at a price of hk$0.095 per placing share