Dec 13 Fullshare Holdings Ltd

* Five seasons xiv limited, ( "subscriber") and Nanjing Sinolife United Company Ltd entered into a subscription agreement

* Subscriber to subscribe for 45.4 million new h shares of nsucl at hk$1.61 per new nsucl h share for hk$73.1 million

* consideration will be satisfied by cash