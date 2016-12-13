BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Air Methods Corp
* Honeywell and Air Methods sign agreement for Sky Connect Tracker
* Honeywell International Inc - agreement to provide fleet with Honeywell's Sky Connect Tracker III satellite communications, helicopter tracking system
* Honeywell International Inc - under agreement, co will upgrade Air Methods' existing Sky Connect Tracker II system to Sky Connect Tracker III system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.