Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* Rostelecom will get an additional 1.2 billion roubles ($19.71 million) for its Bridging the Digital Divide project (BDD) in 2016 - Interfax cites minister of telecom and mass communications Nikolay Nikiforov as saying

* "Instead of an additional 3 billion that we proposed, we managed during endless approvals to defend an additional 1.2 billion roubles. It's better than zero, but does not cover the costs in full" - Interfax cites Nikiforov as saying Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.8749 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)