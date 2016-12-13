Dec 13 Banco BPI SA :

* Says transfer of BFA dividends for FY 2015 totaling 36.9 million euros ($39.2 million) is approved by National Bank of Angola

* Says transfer approval of BFA dividends for FY 2014 totaling 29.2 million euros is expected shortly

Source text: bit.ly/2ht7OIS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)