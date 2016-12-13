Hong Kong Dec home prices extend record run
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
Dec 13 Banco BPI SA :
* Says transfer of BFA dividends for FY 2015 totaling 36.9 million euros ($39.2 million) is approved by National Bank of Angola
* Says transfer approval of BFA dividends for FY 2014 totaling 29.2 million euros is expected shortly
Source text: bit.ly/2ht7OIS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016