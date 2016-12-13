Dec 13 Prosten Health Holdings Ltd

* Prosten E-business, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor

* Vendor is Native Hope Limited

* Intends to fund acquisition by part of net proceeds raised from recent issue of convertible note for hk$35 million

* Prosten E-business agreed to purchase sale share and sale loan for a total consideration of HK$10.6 million