Dec 13 Taaleri Oyj :

* Issues 35 million euro ($37.2 million) senior unsecured bond targeted mainly to institutional investors

* Term of bond is 5 years and bond will bear interest at rate of 4.25 percent per annum until maturity

* Issuance is first under 70 million euro unsecured bond program it announced on Dec. 8, 2016

