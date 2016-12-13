Hong Kong Dec home prices extend record run
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
Dec 13 Taaleri Oyj :
* Issues 35 million euro ($37.2 million) senior unsecured bond targeted mainly to institutional investors
* Term of bond is 5 years and bond will bear interest at rate of 4.25 percent per annum until maturity
* Issuance is first under 70 million euro unsecured bond program it announced on Dec. 8, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016