Dec 13 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* 2,019,155 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in November (+6.6 pct versus. previous year)

* In November average seat load factor is at 73.0 pct (-1.1 percentage points versus. previous year)

* Due to ongoing strong demand, adopts its passenger guidance for FY 2016. Total passenger volume is expected to grow by about 5 pct (previous approximately 4 pct), net profit will adjust accordingly Source text: bit.ly/2hrkxeQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)