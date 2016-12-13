BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Terex Corp :
* Sees 2017 net sales of about $4 billion - SEC filing
* Sees 2017 operating margin of about 5 percent
* Reduced SG&A costs in 2016 by about $40 million; streamlined operating structure from 5 to 3 segments, implemented headcount reduction programs
* FY2017 revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/1hvoheo Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.