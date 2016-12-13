Dec 13 Argan SA :

* Announces that has invested 88 million euros ($93.47 million) in development during the year 2016, representing 85,000 square meters, generating 6.6 million euros in annual rents for a rental yield of 7.5%

* At the end of 2016, the property portfolio of the property company amounted to 1,370,000 square meters, with an improvement in the occupancy rate from 98 pct to 99 pct