Dec 13 Nikkei:

* Japan's Shiseido will bring a core skin care line to China starting in January-Nikkei

* Shiseido will sell the core skin care line, called Elixir line, through 10 outlets in China; first outlet to open in a Shanghai shopping mall - Nikkei

* Production of the Elixir line will be shifted from Vietnam to Shiseido's Osaka plant by the end of 2016-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hrEMZE) Further company coverage: