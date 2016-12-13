UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Nikkei:
* Japan's Shiseido will bring a core skin care line to China starting in January-Nikkei
* Shiseido will sell the core skin care line, called Elixir line, through 10 outlets in China; first outlet to open in a Shanghai shopping mall - Nikkei
* Production of the Elixir line will be shifted from Vietnam to Shiseido's Osaka plant by the end of 2016-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hrEMZE) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources