* says ECB SREP review requires it to maintain a CET 1 ratio of 9.2% and a total capital ratio of 12.7% until Dec. 31 2017 on a transitional basis

* says SREP requirement compares to group's transitional CET1 ratio of 17.1% and a total capital ratio of 18.8% at 30 september 2016

says the 2016 SREP decision advises that the group is prohibited from paying out dividends to shareholders