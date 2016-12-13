Hong Kong Dec home prices extend record run
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
Dec 13 Puetz Vermoegensverwaltung AG :
* Majority of the shares in Puetz Vermoegensverwaltung AG were sold to an investor
* For the time being, confidentiality has been agreed
* After payment of the purchase price, the management board and the supervisory board are to be newly appointed and the company reoriented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016