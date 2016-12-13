Hong Kong Dec home prices extend record run
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
Dec 13 Tatfondbank
* Says suspends cash and settlement services from Dec. 14-17 to develop and implement set of measures to restore its liquidity
* Says management is consulting with the government of Republic of Tatarstan
* Says the plan of measures to restore the bank's financial stability has been sent to the Central Bank of Russia Source text - bit.ly/2hikCUr
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016