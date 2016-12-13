Dec 13 Tatfondbank

* Says suspends cash and settlement services from Dec. 14-17 to develop and implement set of measures to restore its liquidity

* Says management is consulting with the government of Republic of Tatarstan

* Says the plan of measures to restore the bank's financial stability has been sent to the Central Bank of Russia Source text - bit.ly/2hikCUr

