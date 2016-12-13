Dec 13 Source: Moody's

* Moody's says pharmacy benefit managers face risk as rising drug prices are scrutinized

* Moody's says if legislative, reimbursement proposals aimed at reining in drug prices take hold, believe would erode value of pharmacy benefit manager model

* Moody's on pharmacy benefit managers says rising drug prices have become a prominent topic, exposing pharmaceutical companies to increased scrutiny