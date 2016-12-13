BRIEF-Singapore Myanmar Investco updates on proposed disposal Of Myanmar Infrastructure Group
* Proposed Disposal Of Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte. Ltd. - Further Update
Dec 13 Metropole Television SA :
* Supervisory Board voted unanimously in favour of proposed acquisition of French radio division of RTL Group
* Proposed agreement provides for acquisition of all shares in RTL Group`s radio division in France
* Is targeting an EBITA of 40 million euros ($42.50 million) for radio division by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would sell a plug-in device to enable features like remote start, security alerts, a Wifi hotspot and vehicle location assistance on 2010-2016 model year Ford and Lincoln cars.
BEIJING, Jan 27 As China gears up for Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of people head home, popular software charging extra to improve the odds of getting coveted rail tickets has been criticised by state media and some users as being akin to modern-day touting.