BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 13 Genticel Sa
* No statistical difference in viral clearance between treatment and placebo groups at any time point over two years
* No difference in incidence of subjects progressing to high-grade cervical lesions between groups
* Company concludes HPV therapeutics development program; remains focused on seeking new drug candidates Source text: bit.ly/2hBhvrJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.