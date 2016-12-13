Dec 13 Nikkei:

* Kikkoman's operating profit in North America will likely increase to nearly 17 billion yen ($147 million) for the year through March - Nikkei

* Kikkoman Corp projects total operating profit to drop 3 percent to 31.5 billion yen for the year ending in March - Nikkei