UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Dec 13 Wizz Air Holdings Plc :
* Chief financial officer Sonia Jerez Burdeus, has today submitted resignation
* Sonia Jerez Burdeus will remain with company for her full notice period to 13 March 2017
* Started process of recruiting a new chief financial officer for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders