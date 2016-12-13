Dec 13 Biocorp Production SA :

* Announces the success of its private placement capital increase of 3.8 million euros ($4.04 million)

* Issued 420,354 new shares with a par value of 0.05 euro, at the unit price of 9 euros, including issue premium, for one amounting to 3,783,186 euros and representing 12.42 pct of the share capital of the company after transaction