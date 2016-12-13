UPDATE 2-Facing huge writedown, Toshiba decides to sell part of memory chip business
* Toshiba approves plans to spin off chip business by end-March
Dec 13 Moody's:
* Moody's changes outlook on Italian banking sector to negative from stable due to increasing capital needs and weakening confidence
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Banks will need to recognize additional impairments and losses when selling problem loans
* Moody's - Italy's economic growth to remain well below that of EU peers, with Moody's estimating real GDP growth of 0.8 percent in 2016, 2017 and 1 percent in 2018
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Although problem loan formation in Italy has slowed considerably, a reduction in the outstanding amount will be gradual
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Operating conditions more generally will not be very favorable for Italy's banks over the outlook period
* Moody's - Failure to restructure weak bank such as Monte dei Paschi di Siena could further undermine market confidence in Italian banking sector
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Demand for credit, banking services will remain subdued, offering only modest revenue growth opportunities for banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned HSBC Bank plc's USD10m Credit-Linked Notes due 2024 and linked to the State of Israel (ISIN XS1115379411) an 'Asf' rating with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating on the notes reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in the transactions: HSBC Bank plc (HSBC, AA-/Stable) as the issuer and the State of Israel (Israel, A+/Stable) as the refer
* Japan's mega banks face challenges from unconventional policies, market volatility